Pemmasani pays tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar paid tributes to the statue of late freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu on his death anniversary at the Market Centre here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he remembered that indefinite fast and sacrifice of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu led to formation of separate State for Telugu speaking people and separate states of Maharashtra and Gujarat on linguistic basis.

Lid Cap Corporation chairman Pilli Manikyala Rao, APIDC chairman Degala Prabhakar, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, joint collector A Bhargav Teja, TDP leaders Uggirala Seetharamaiah, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, corporator Muthineni Rajesh were among those who participated.

Later, he laid the foundation stone and unveiled the pylon for the construction of additional floors to be taken up by the alumni of Guntur Medical College Dr Podili Prasad in the GGH premises, Guntur city.

He appreciated Dr Podili Prasad for extending financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for the construction of additional floors and mother and children hospital on the premises of the GGH. He wished the Guntur Medical College of Alumni of North America (GMCANA) to render some more services to the people of Guntur city.

Dr Podili Prasad said it is not easy to get a seat in the Guntur Medical College, and said he did not get a seat in the medical college in the first attempt. He made it clear that GMCANA will do everything with planning and clarity.

MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu, Dr Sambi Reddy, Natco vice-chairman Sadasiva Rao, Tulasi Seeds proprietor Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, GGH superintendent Dr Ramana Yasaswi, corporator Muttineni Rajesh, Pothuraju Sumalatha were present.