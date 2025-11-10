Pemmasani reviews flyover works

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar along with Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindrababu (Nani) inspected the ongoing Mirchi Yard Flyover and Shankar Vilas Bridge construction works here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar expressed satisfaction over the rapid progress of the Mirchi Yard flyover works. He stated that steps will be taken so that the NTR statue near the site will not obstruct the ongoing construction activities. He said that on the Shankar Vilas–GGH side, construction of seven bridge pillars is expected to be completed by December 15.

He noted that there has been some delay in the removal of shops on the Shankar Vilas side and appealed to traders and the public to extend their cooperation for the smooth execution of developmental works. He clarified that the compensation demanded by shop owners cannot be provided. However, the mayor and the GMC commissioner are actively holding discussions with traders to resolve the issue amicably.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, officials from R&B and GMC departments, and other representatives participated in the inspection.