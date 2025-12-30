Aquatic manoeuvres dominate Watermanship Training by Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade

New Delhi: Enhancing operational readiness and maritime prowess, the Shatrujeet Brigade of the Indian Army’s Central Command conducted intensive Watermanship Training, refining specialised aquatic manoeuvres and combat diving skills, an official said on Tuesday.

The training focused on building endurance, tactical precision and confidence in subsurface operations, ensuring troops remain mission-ready in demanding water-based environments, said the official in a statement.

“Through rigorous drills, expert-led sessions and realistic scenarios, the brigade continues to strengthen its multi-domain capability, reinforcing its hallmark of being ‘Ready for Anywhere’,” said the Central Command in a message on social media.

These training initiatives are vital for sustaining the elite standards of agility, adaptability and resilience that define our paratroopers, said the statement.

From river crossings to specialised diving tasks, our warriors stand prepared to overcome any obstacle, anytime, anywhere, it said.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Command said in a statement that on the occasion of the New Year, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, visited the snow-clad heights of Kumaon and celebrated the New Year with the valiant troops of Panchshul Brigade.

He reviewed their winter posture, high operational readiness and appreciated their unwavering dedication while safeguarding the Nation in challenging terrain and extreme weather.

The Army Commander also interacted with spirited NCC cadets at Pithoragarh, encouraging them to uphold discipline, dedication and responsibility in nation building. He lauded their enthusiasm, sense of purpose and potential as future leaders of India.

In another development, a solemn ceremony was held to honour the supreme sacrifice of Sep (Late) Manish Kumar Netam, 25 Maratha Light Infantry, as his memorial bust was inaugurated at his native village Kharenga, Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh.

Born on 15 December 1998, the brave soldier laid down his life in the line of duty during Operation Meghdoot in Siachen, epitomising courage, devotion and service to the Nation.

The ceremony drew heartfelt participation from the local community, reflecting deep respect, pride and gratitude for the fallen hero, said the Central Command in a message on social media.