60 railway stations being redeveloped in northeast: Govt

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made major progress in the northeast, and 60 stations are being redeveloped in the northeastern region under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the government said on Tuesday.

Since 2014, more than 1,679 km of railway tracks have been laid in the northeast. Over 2,500 route kilometres have been electrified. More than 470 road overbridges and underbridges have been constructed, the Railways Ministry said in a statement.

The Bairabi-Sairang new line has been fully commissioned. This has connected Aizawl to the rail network for the first time. Aizawl is now the fourth capital in the northeast to be linked with the national rail network.

"Major projects such as Sivok-Rangpo, Dimapur-Kohima, and Jiribam-Imphal are also progressing steadily. These projects are improving economic and social integration of the northeast with the rest of the country," the ministry said.

Railways is carrying out some of the most ambitious infrastructure projects of the 21st century. These projects are strengthening national integration, improving logistics, and expanding the modern railway network.

From iconic bridges in difficult terrain to freight corridors and high-speed rail, they reflect India’s growing engineering strength and long-term vision.

"One of the most significant projects is the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL). It is a project of high strategic and national importance. Built at a cost of approx. Rs 44,000 crore, the 272-km line passes through the Himalayan region," said the ministry.

The project includes the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. It stands 359 metres above the river, higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is a 1,315 metre long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

The project also includes India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge over the Anji River, known as the Anji Rail Bridge. Thirty-six tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges are part of the project.

The USBRL provides all-weather rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley. It is boosting mobility, tourism, and economic activity in the region.

Another major achievement is the New Pamban Railway Bridge in Tamil Nadu. The new bridge is India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge.

Built at a cost of about Rs 550 crore, the 2.08 km long bridge consists of 100 spans, with 99 spans of 18.3 metres each and one main span of 72.5 metres.

The bridge features a robust substructure system comprising 333 piles and 101 pile caps, ensuring structural stability. It also includes 99 approach girders designed for efficient load distribution.

The new bridge ensures rail connectivity to Rameswaram, an important pilgrimage and tourism centre. Reflecting its advanced design and engineering excellence, the New Pamban Railway Bridge has been conferred the prestigious Steel Structures & Metal Buildings Award 2024 in the Bridge Design category.

Indian Railways is also moving ahead in the field of high-speed rail. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project is being implemented by the NHSRCL.

As of December 21, 2025, 331 km of viaduct work has been completed out of the total 508 km alignment. Pier work has been completed for 410 km, the ministry said.