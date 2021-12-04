Penna bund, Somasila project apron will be repaired: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Rs 100 crore would be sanctioned for construction of bunds on either side of the River Penna in Nellore city limits and Rs 120 crore for taking up repairs to the Somasila project that suffered damage at some places due to the recent floods.



Addressing a public meeting at Bhagat Singh colony on Friday, the Chief Minister informed that Rs 120 crore would be spent to carry out repairs of apron at Somasila project. "I will personally attend for the launch of foundation works of both the Nellore and Sangam barrages in the district shortly," he said. The Chief Minister asked the people who lost their houses to rains and floods to apply for compensation before December 5.

He instructed the district administration to take up repairs to the roads and other infrastructure by the end of December on top priority. He appealed to the people to submit their grievances at local ward/village secretariats as the system was devised for such support.

Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Mekapati Goutham Reddy and district collector K V N Chakradhar Babu accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to Nellore rural mandal.

The Chief Minister inspected the damaged R&B road at Tatiparthi road at Devarapalem between Nellore-Mulumudi villages in Nellore rural mandal. The collector informed that they had taken up temporary repairs to the roads at a cost of Rs 18.50 lakh.

Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy appealed to the Chief Minister to sanction funds for permanent works for various infrastructure projects in his constituency that suffered damage due to floods.

Jagan Mohan Reddy observed the damaged bund of River Penna at Jonnawada and also crops affected by flood in Penuballi of Buchireddypalem mandal.

Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy explained the damage to crops and infrastructure during heavy rains and floods in his constituency. The Chief Minister observed the Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in the city limits and inspected the river Penna from the National Highway-16. He enquired about the progress of Penna barrage works with minister P Anil Kumar Yadav. Later, he inspected a few areas of Bhagat Singh Colony and Janardhan Reddy Colony which were inundated during the recent floods.

He interacted with the flood victims in the colonies and enquired about whether they had received financial assistance or not. He assured that the state government would provide permanent housing to the people who lost their houses. Local leaders were present.