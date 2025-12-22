Pensioners demand withdrawal of Validation Act

Vijayawada: The All India State Pensioners’ Federation (AISPF) has strongly demanded immediate withdrawal of Validation Act passed by the Parliament, alleging that it is detrimental to the interests of government pensioners. The demand was raised during Core Committee meeting of the Federation held here on Sunday, which marked the launch of a nationwide pensioners’ movement.

Presiding over the meeting, AISPF chairman PK Sharma, along with Secretary General D Sudhakar, stated that the Central government had surreptitiously passed the Validation Act on March 25. They warned that the Act would deprive government employees retiring after January 1, 2026, of the benefits arising from future Pay Revision Commission recommendations. Terming the legislation unjust and anti-pensioner, the Federation cautioned that a nationwide agitation would be launched if the Act is not withdrawn immediately.

Federation leaders announced that a ‘Jan Jagrana Andolan’ would soon be launched across the country to educate pensioners, employees and general public about the adverse consequences of the Act. To finalise the programme, a council meeting will be organised shortly in Jaipur, Rajasthan, they said at a press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu criticised the Centre for issuing what he described as ‘regressive and opaque’ orders, warning that such laws would severely harm future generations.

He alleged that after dividing employees under CPS and OPS earlier, the government was now attempting to split OPS pensioners to avoid implementing future Central and State Pay Commission recommendations. He questioned why long-serving government employees and pensioners were being denied pension benefits, while elected representatives enjoy pensions for every term served.

AP State Government Retired Employees Association president PVSNL Sastry assured full support to all programmes and decisions taken by the All India Federation.

The meeting was attended by Pensioners Voice Chief Editor SS Dubey, several senior leaders of AISPF, AP JAC Amaravati representatives, women’s wing leaders, and delegates from seven States, who unanimously resolved to intensify the united struggle to protect pensioners’ rights.