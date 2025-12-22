₹535 Crore Allocated to Strengthen Destitute Women’s Pension Scheme in UP Supplementary Budget

₹535 crore allocated to strengthen the Destitute Women's Pension Scheme

Supplementary Budget prioritises women with higher allocation for pensions and Anganwadi centres

₹7 Crore earmarked for construction of Anganwadi centres

Lucknow, December 22

The Yogi Adityanath government has made special provisions in the supplementary budget to strengthen social security for destitute women. To ensure the smooth and timely disbursement of benefits under the Destitute Women’s Pension Scheme, an allocation of ₹535 crore has been made.

Welfare-oriented schemes continue to remain a top priority for the Chief Minister, a commitment that is clearly reflected in this supplementary budget.

To ensure uninterrupted pension payments during the financial year 2025–26, the government has provided an additional ₹535 crore through the supplementary budget.

Under this scheme, eligible women receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000, disbursed on a quarterly basis. Around 40 lakh beneficiaries are expected to receive pension payments in the fourth quarter of 2025–26, for which an estimated ₹1,200 crore is required.

To bridge the resource gap and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their pensions on time, the government has made this additional financial provision.

In the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, pensions were disbursed to approximately 35.78 lakh beneficiaries, with an expenditure of about ₹1,062 crore. The number of beneficiaries rose to 37.35 lakh in the second quarter, during which around ₹1,140 crore was spent. In the third quarter, 38.58 lakh women received pension benefits, involving an expenditure of ₹1,201.41 crore.

The supplementary budget also includes a provision of ₹7 crore for the construction of Anganwadi centres. The government aims to upgrade these centres to provide children with facilities comparable to those of preschools, thereby strengthening early childhood care and education.

Overall, the enhanced allocation for the Women and Child Development Department reflects the CM Yogi Adityanath government’s strong commitment to social welfare.

The supplementary budget makes it clear that financial constraints will not be allowed to impede initiatives related to women’s security, child protection, and holistic welfare.