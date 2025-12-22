₹1,246 Crore Allocated for Greenfield Expressway Linking Jewar Airport to Ganga Expressway

₹1,246 crore provision in the budget for access-controlled greenfield expressway from Jewar Airport to Ganga Expressway

Proposed allocation in the supplementary budget to speed up the land acquisition process

Greenfield expressway to link Noida International Airport with Ganga Expressway

₹1,835 crore provided under BGF for Ganga Expressway and ₹100 crore for Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Large allocations proposed under investment promotion policies to accelerate industrial investment

Lucknow, December 22

To give fresh momentum to industrial development and global connectivity, the Yogi government has made a provision of ₹1,246 crore in the supplementary budget for the construction of an access-controlled greenfield expressway from Jewar Airport to the Ganga Expressway. This allocation will be used to expedite the land acquisition process. The project is being seen as a decisive step towards further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position on the global map of international investment, logistics, and industrial expansion.

Through this greenfield expressway, Noida International Airport (Jewar) is being directly connected to the Ganga Expressway, ensuring seamless movement of cargo, exports, industrial supply chains, and passenger traffic. The government believes that this corridor will provide an unprecedented boost to investment attraction, employment generation, and the development of industrial clusters in the state.

In the supplementary budget, extensive support has been extended to industrial and infrastructure development. Under the BGF, a provision of ₹1,835 crore has been made for the Ganga Expressway project and ₹100 crore for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project. These allocations aim to remove obstacles hindering the development of expressways. Additionally, a symbolic provision of ₹5 lakh has been made for the construction of new public utility complexes and vehicle parking facilities on the left side of the 292-kilometre stretch of the Agra–Lucknow Expressway, to be met from savings under grants.

To further accelerate industrial investment, the government has proposed substantial allocations under various investment promotion policies. These include ₹75 crore for the implementation of the Rapid Investment Promotion Policy 2020, ₹371.69 crore under the Foreign Direct Investment and Fortune-500 Companies Investment Promotion Policy 2023, ₹23.03 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021, and ₹823.43 crore to meet additional requirements under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2022. In addition, provisions of ₹100 crore under the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Policy 2012 and ₹300 crore under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2017 have also been made.

Support has also been extended to strengthen small industries and export promotion. An allocation of ₹1.5 crore has been made for establishment expenditure of District Industries Centres and another ₹1.5 crore for the Directorate of Industries. Further, a provision of ₹85 crore has been made for payment of tree felling and compensatory afforestation charges for the operation of the PM MITRA Park in the handloom sector