People alerted over rising temperatures

Amaravati: Chief secretary K Vijayanand urged the public to remain vigilant against rising temperatures and heat waves over the next three months, emphasising the need to take precautionary measures to stay safe.

During a video conference with officials from various departments at the state Secretariat, he reviewed the rising temperatures and preparedness for heat waves. Temperatures across the state are currently between 40°C and 42°C, with further increases expected.

Vijayanand directed departments, including disaster management, to raise awareness and ensure necessary precautions are taken, particularly in areas where labourers work. He stressed the importance of providing basic facilities like drinking water, buttermilk, tents, and first aid. Additionally, he ma ndated uninterrupted power supply and adequate arrangements at examination centres for students.

A district-level nodal officer will be appointed to coordinate heat wave action plans and precautionary measures. The CS stressed the need for widespread awareness campaigns on dos and don’ts during extreme heat. The disaster management agency was instructed to issue advance alerts via short messages in areas experiencing high temperatures. Departments such as medical, health, education, panchayat raj, rural development, and others were directed to take proactive steps to safeguard the public.

Vijayanand warned that temperatures 4°C to 5.4°C above normal indicate a heat wave, while exceeding 6.4°C signifies a severe heat wave. Prolonged sun exposure can damage the body’s control system, leading to breathing difficulties and a dangerous rise in body temperature.

Director of disaster management R Kurmanadh reported that the state recorded its highest temperatures this year on March 18 (42.7°C) and March 19 (42.3°C).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues daily temperature bulletins at 8.30 am and 4.30 pm, predicting a high likelihood of heat waves from March to May. Kurmanadh confirmed that awareness campaigns are underway through various media, with timely alerts shared via WhatsApp and social media to keep the public informed and prepared.