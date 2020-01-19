People asked to be precautious to prevent road accidents

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan called upon the people to take adequate precautions to prevent road accidents. He addressed an awareness programme organised on 31st Road Safety Week at Ambedkar Bhawan on Saturday. Auto, lorry drivers and other motorists participated in the programme.

Addressing the meeting on the occasion, the Collector said that road accidents have been decreased this year compared to last year, but the death cases are on the rise. Most of the accidents relate to two and four wheelers. To prevent road accidents, everyone need to follow road safety rules, said the Collector.

Kurnool MP, Sanjeev Kumar said the family members of those who die in road accidents suffer financial problems. Some of the main reasons for road accidents are rash driving, drunk driving, and driving in wrong route. On the spot deaths are occurring for not wearing helmets and seat belts, stated the MP.

Panyam MLA, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said that everyone should and must follow traffic rules. Later, they released a broacher on road safety measures. Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), G Vivekananda Reddy, Road Transport Officer (RTO) Chandar, city DSP and others participated in the programme.