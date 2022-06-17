People cautioned to stay alert in digital space

Visakhapatnam : Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said the use of social networking is inevitable in the digital world and people should be made aware of cyber-crime so that they do not fall prey to frauds.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Cyber Security and National Security' organised by the Visakhapatnam City Police on Thursday at the VMRDA Children's Arena.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Reddy said cyber criminals are one step ahead of others and people need to be aware of it. He believes that digital and virtual universities will come in future. The VC opined that the awareness programmes should be an ongoing process.

Experts discussed precautions to be taken by the public to protect national security and prevent cyber frauds which are rampant these days.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth described how cyber-crime takes place by giving a digital presentation. Property recovery in such offences is said to have a lower recovery percentage. He advised to check on it by paying personal attention.

Cyber security expert P Prasad observed that cyber-crime was on the rise across the country.

Cyber security expert and IIT professor Mohan Ram Chandra showed how mobile phones can be hacked with the help of technology. He suggested people to stay away from social platforms as much as possible.

DIG Technical Services PHD Ramakrishna, officials, students and parents participated. A poster was launched on the theme.

Street plays on cyber security and national security by the National School of Drama, New Delhi will be performed at various parts of the city on Friday, including MVP Rythu bazaar, Dwarka Bus Stand, Railway Station, Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, Malkapuram, RK Beach, Vuda Park and Rushikonda Beach to promote awareness on cyber-crimes.