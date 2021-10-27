People from Telangana, Karnataka financing ganja cultivation in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said that his department is making hectic efforts in tracing the culprits of narcotic drugs smuggling, particularly ganja in the State.



He conducted a review meeting with the police officials here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, DGP said that they are going to make a thorough investigation to nab the culprits. He assured that they would stop the illegal trade of ganja completely from the identified areas in the State.

He said that with the assistance from the central agencies, they would crush the illegal trade and prevent unholy transactions from the entire State. He also added that there is no connection between the heroin caught in Mundra Port and the drugs caught in Narsapur in West Godavari district. He said that they are taking necessary steps for stopping the cultivation of ganja in the State by taking help from all departments.

The DGP said that it is brought to the notice of the police that certain people from other States like Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh are financing the cultivation of ganja in the State and they too would be taken to task once they are booked. He said that by taking help from police of other states they would book the culprits and take stern action against them. He said that they would work to prevent the drug mafia in the state. He also stated that the cultivation of ganja has been going on for the last few decades on the borders of Andhra and Odisha. He made it clear that they would take necessary steps for the prevention of the cultivation of ganja on the borders. He said that already they have booked 463 culprits who have been cultivating and exporting ganja to other states.

As part of Police Commemoration Week, the DGP Sawang, Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao and SP Rastogi paid tributes to head constable K Veera Venkata Ramana who succumbed to Covid-19 in Rajamahendravaram. He interacted with the family members and enquired about their welfare. He assured them that the police department would stand by them in the hour of need. It was a great relief for the mourning family and they felt encouraged in this hour of distress.