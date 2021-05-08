People losing lives due to govt's negligence: TDP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju on Friday appealed to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to make available oxygen immediately in order to save lives of patients dying due to coronavirus at different hospitals in the State.

Satyanarayana Raju deplored that the government has been spending thousands of crores on wasteful activities but not coming forward to spend Rs 1,600 crore on vaccination for all. It was shameful on the part of the YSRCP leaders to boast that AP is standing in first place in the prevention of the deadly infections whereas the real facts in the field level were giving a different and sad picture.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC asked whether it was not true that the Centre has announced the list of the 30 worst hit districts in the country. Of these, over eight districts were in Andhra Pradesh and the ruling party leaders should explain to people on this. There are no beds and medicines in hospitals. Tens of patients are dying due to lack of oxygen. Lakhs of rupees are being collected from the patients at the private hospitals. Consequently, the AP patients are making a beeline to the neighbouring States for treatment.

Satyanarayana Raju recalled how an MRO and his mother complained about being given stale food at a private hospital in Srikakulam. The hospital staff was not even giving water to them. The people are losing their lives under the inefficient rule of CM Jagan Reddy. The CM totally failed to curb the virus, he said. The TDP MLC deplored that at a time when people are dying in large numbers due to Covid, the Chief Minister is busy collecting commissions by awarding works to the contractors. Very shamefully, the coronavirus deaths are being underreported to hide the failures of the government.

Wrong information is being given that enough beds are available at the hospitals. Over 150 patients are in the waiting line due to lack of beds at a hospital in Vijayawada as per the District Collector's office.