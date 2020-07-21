People prefer Vizag as executive capital: Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of the Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has objected to YSRCP Narsapuram MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju speaking to the media in New Delhi and telling that the people of Visakhapatnam are not in favour of the district being developed as an executive capital.

Speaking at a conference here on Tuesday, YLP insisted that a majority of the people in Visakhapatnam, including people's representatives, political leaders and youth, are in favour of Vizag becoming the executive capital.

Further, YLP referring to the MP's statement that people of Vizag have already tasted the ill-effects of executive capital, said that it's totally far from the truth.

Calling Visakhapatnam and North Andhra as a land of revolution, Yarlagadda recalled how revolutionary leaders like Tenneti Viswanadham and writers like Sri Sri, Arudhra and Raavi Sastry have made this land prominent across the Telugu region.

Yarlagadda advised Raju to continue to prefer Amaravati as a sole capital but asked him not to mislead the general public on behalf of Visakhapatnam.