People shifted to rehabilitation centre as Godavari rises

Eluru: Inthe wake of the increasing flood levels of the Godavari River, the Eluru district administration on Friday shifted people of Lachigudem and Gommugudem villages in Kukkunur mandal to rehabilitation centre as district Collector K Vetriselvi has ordered the officials to evacuate the people of flood-affected villages to safer areas on a war-footing.

She convened an emergency teleconference with the concerned officials on Friday evening on the steps to be taken against the Godavari flood.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that in the wake of Godavari flood, the people of Lachigudem and Gommugudem villages in Kukkunur mandal, which are the first danger warning flood areas, should be immediately evacuated to Dacharam R&R Colony. The tractors required for evacuation to the rehabilitation centres should be kept ready on a war-footing. At the same time, the people of the second danger warning flood-affected villages should also be alerted. Especially pregnant women, the elderly and those with serious illnesses should be evacuated to the nearest CHCs.

The officials of all departments should work in coordination to ensure that no loss of life or livestock occurs due to the floods. As part of the rehabilitation programmes, electricity and generators should be made available at the rehabilitation centre. Necessary tankers should also be made available so that drinking water does not become a problem. Cooking equipment and essential items should be made available at the rehabilitation centre. The marketing department should be ready to make vegetables available as needed. Tarpaulins, boats, life jackets, expert swimmers and rope parties with good staff should be made available for flood relief rehabilitation programmes in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals.

The collector made it clear that there is no room for negligence in the management of rehabilitation programmes. The collector ordered the DPO to take steps to ensure sanitation programmes in the rehabilitation centres and keep the surroundings clean. Medical camps should be set up at the rehabilitation centres. The flood relief rehabilitation programmes should be specially monitored by Jangareddygudem RDO, ITDA Project Officer, and special officers of Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and alert the field staff from time to time. The Collector has instructed officials to take steps to prevent people from crossing the culverts, causeways, and roads through which flood water flows in advance.

The Collector has ordered the authorities to be on alert as the first danger warning is likely to be issued for the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam by the early hours of Saturday. In view of the flood to Godavari river, no one should venture into the river, go swimming or go fishing. Pregnant women who are nearing the time of delivery should be shifted to the nearest health centres, and pregnant women, elderly people, children and differently-abled people in the flood-affected areas should be shifted to safe areas. She said that a control room has been set up at the district level with the number 1800 233 1077, similarly, the state control room number 833-390-5022, Jangareddygudem RDO Office 8309269056, Kukkunur Tahsildar Office 8309246369, Velerupadu Tahsildar Office 8328696546 have also been set up.