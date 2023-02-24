People urged not to throw waste in public places

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner (ADC) Ch Naga Narasimha Rao directed the officials to improve drainage system immediately for the smooth outflow of drainage water in the smart city. As part of daily inspection, he visited municipal divisions in LB Nagar and other areas in the city on Thursday and inspected silt and garbage cleaning works at major drains.

The ADC inspected de-siltation works at 46-B ward secretariat in the city and gave a few suggestions to the officials.

He appealed to the public not to throw wastage on street corners and other public places. He cautioned the officials to be careful while taking up repair works of drainages at places where there were drinking water pipes.

He also inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in these areas and ordered the officials concerned to clear silt in the side canals for free flow of side canal water. He appealed to the people to separate garbage into wet and dry while handing it over to sanitation workers.

Naga Narasimha Rao issued warning to sanitary inspectors and other officials regarding residents throwing garbage, who should be fined immediately without any laxity. He also told them that they should collect fines as per the Municipal Act.

Interacting with the residents, the Additional Commissioner explained them the mode of keeping the surroundings clean and tidy. He also said any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them. He asked the officials to inspect and report accordingly and any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them.