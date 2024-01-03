People urged to avail Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini participated in the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha 2.0 Health Camp at Chinapakaluru in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme to render better medical services to the people.

The government will conduct 13,818 medical camps every Tuesday and Friday.

She urged people with health problems to come to the health camps where the government doctors will treat the patient and in case of need, they will refer to the concerned government hospital for better treatment. She said the government will distribute medicines free of cost and added that Aarogya Mitras will supervise till the patient recovers from the disease. She recalled that the government had hiked the health coverage under Dr YSR Aarogyasri to Rs 25 lakh. District collector M Venugopal Reddy said the government will organise this type of programme every month to conduct medical tests to the needy. He urged people to avail the facilities provided by the government.

YSR Aarogyasri Trust CEO Balaji said the government will conduct the medical camps under the YSR Aarogya Suraksha 2.0 to diagnose diseases at primary stage to render medical treatment. Director of Medical Education Narasimham was also present.