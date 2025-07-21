People urged to avoid plastic

Live
Srikakulam: Director of the Factories Department D Chandra Sekhar Varma participated in an awareness programme organised at Apitoria Pharmaceuticals in Pydibhimavaram as part of the "Swarna Andhra – Swatcha Andhra" (SASA) initiative.
Addressing the gathering, Varma emphasised that the eradication of plastic goods is a collective responsibility of everybody in the society. He highlighted the severe environmental and health hazards posed by plastic usage. He stressed the need for proactive participation from both industries and the public to combat plastic pollution and safeguard all living beings, including humans.
As part of the programme, competitions were conducted on the topic of plastic pollution for employees and their children. The winners were presented with prizes and merit certificates by the officials.
The event was coordinated by Joint Director of Factories J Siva Sankar Reddy along with Apitoria representatives S Madan Kumar and E Sampath Reddy.