People urged to celebrate eco-friendly Deepavali with green crackers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chairman Dr P Krishnaiah has appealed to the public to celebrate Deepavali in an eco-friendly manner by using only Green Crackers, thereby minimising noise and air pollution during the festival.

Dr Krishnaiah also urged firecracker manufacturers and traders to produce and sell only certified eco-friendly crackers and sought the cooperation of citizens to ensure a pollution-free celebration. The APPCB has issued a circular to all district Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and related departments on regulating the sale and usage of crackers during the festive season.

Explaining the concept of Green Crackers, Dr Krishnaiah said that traditional firecrackers release harmful fine particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides, apart from containing toxic elements like barium, lithium, and arsenic, which cause severe air pollution.

To tackle this issue, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) have developed low-emission firecrackers known as Green Crackers. These uses reduced quantities of aluminium, sulphur, and potassium nitrate, thereby cutting pollution levels by 30–50%.

Each certified Green Cracker bears a CSIR–NEERI certification, a Green Fireworks logo, and a QR code that allows buyers to verify its authenticity and chemical composition.

Appealing to citizens, Dr Krishnaiah said, “Let us celebrate this Deepavali responsibly by choosing Green Crackers and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for all.”