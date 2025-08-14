People urged to donate organs

Vijayawada: The NSS Unit of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University), here organised an organ donation awareness programme in collaboration with Manipal Hospital and Red FM on the occasion of Organ Donation Day on Wednesday. The programme was aimed to sensitise students, faculty, and staff about the vital role of organ donation in saving lives.

Registrar Dr M Ravichand appreciated the noble cause of organ donation, noting that by pledging their organs, individuals can offer hope and grant a new lease of life to those in need.

Dean of Admissions Dr GSN Swami highlighted the importance of accessible medical services and expressed his gratitude to Manipal Hospital for conducting such a meaningful awareness initiative.

J Ramanjaneya Reddy, Director of Manipal Hospital noted that women are at the forefront of organ donation, setting an inspiring example for society. He also expressed appreciation to the Central Government for the Jeevandan programme and motivated students by stating that “organ donation is a second chance to live.”

Distinguished medical professionals from Manipal Hospital–-Dr Utham Sharma, Clinical Head; Dr Bathina Rajesh, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist; Dr Hariprasad, Urologist & Renal Transplant Surgeon–along with A Mohan, AP Joint Transport Commissioner & NTR District In-charge Deputy Transport Commissioner, addressed the gathering.

They explained the process, legal aspects, and life-changing impact of organ donation, sharing inspiring real-life stories of donors and recipients, and stressing the urgent need to bridge the gap between demand and availability of organs.

Representatives from Red FM extended their support by engaging the audience with interactive sessions. Students, faculty members, and staff of Siddhartha Academy, pledged their commitment to supporting and promoting organ donation.

The University authorities commended the University NSS Coordinator, Dr G Sivarama Prasad and Programme Officers Dr K Madhavi and Dr A Venugopal Reddy and the collaborative efforts of Manipal Hospital and Red FM for their dedication to this noble cause, reaffirming their commitment to hosting more socially impactful events in the future.