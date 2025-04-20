People urged to provide water for stray animals, birds

Tirupati: As summer is approaching, city-based NGO Animal Care Land (ACL) is gearing up for providing water to stray animals and birds in the city. Accordingly, ACL along with Bengaluru-based NGO Water for Voiceless, distributed 180 water bowls to 62 volunteers at a programme held here on Saturday.

TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who was the chief guest, said it is the duty of every citizen to provide water and food for all animals in their vicinity. This is will help to avoid man-animal conflict.

WFV PRO Supriya said volunteers must take responsibility for refreshing the water regularly, which is very important to address the concern over mosquito breeding. WFA is a Pan India initiative that successfully distributed more than one lakh water bowls for thirsty animals and birds.

Animal Husbandry AD Dr NV Sreekamth said as the temperature raises stray dogs will fell sick due to lack of water, which may increase incidence of dog bites.

Veterinary Officer Yagna Valkya, Sangeetha Babu, Jagan, Dr Kusuma, Radhika were present.