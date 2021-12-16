People urged to take inspiration from Sriramulu

Ongole: Prakasam district collector, Pravin Kumar asked everyone to take inspiration from Potti Sriramulu's life who sacrificed his life for the pride of Andhra and development.

The collector paid rich tributes to Sriramulu by garlanding his statue at CVN Reading room in Ongole, along with the Joint Collectors JV Murali, K Krishnaveni, additional SP B Ravichandra, DSP U Nagaraju, and others on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector explained that people from many other States took the sacrifices by Potti Sriramulu as an inspiration. He announced that he will see the welfare schemes and programmes reach the beneficiaries in the district and asked the officers and employees to serve the people and work for their welfare. He requested the public to cooperate with the government in controlling and containing the Covid third wave in the district and use mask compulsory.

He said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration has taken measures to fight the Omicron variant.

SP Malika Garg garlanded the photograph of Potti Sriramulu at the District Police Office in Ongole and paid tributes to him, along with the OSD K Chowdeswari, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, AR DSP Raghavendra, and others. Speaking at the programme, the SP said Sriramulu became the reason for the establishment of language-oriented states in the country, by sacrificing his life after 58 days of fasting. She said that Sriramulu had participated in the freedom fight, worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and is an inspiration to many.