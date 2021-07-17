Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

People vexed with BJP's anti-people policies: PCC Sake Sailajanath

PCC president S Sailajanath takes part in a cycle rally against hike in fuel prices in Kadapa on Friday
x

PCC president S Sailajanath takes part in a cycle rally against hike in fuel prices in Kadapa on Friday

Highlights

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath said that the people of country are vexed with the BJP’s anti-people policies and they are waiting for appropriate time to teach a befitting lesson to it.

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath said that the people of country are vexed with the BJP's anti-people policies and they are waiting for appropriate time to teach a befitting lesson to it.

Sailajanath along with PCC working president N Tulasi Reddy participated in a demo protest against hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that despite there was possibility of regulating the prices of diesel at Rs 40 and petrol at Rs 45, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take enough measures in this regard. He said that people were feeling insecure in NDA rule. He also criticised YSRCP government for maintaining stoic silence on the issue.

Tulasi Reddy warned of intensifying the agitation if the Centre fails to rollback the hiked prices. DCC president N Srinivasulu, party leaders Vishnupreetham Reddy, Syamala Devi, Lavanya and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X