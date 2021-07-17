People vexed with BJP's anti-people policies: PCC Sake Sailajanath

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sake Sailajanath said that the people of country are vexed with the BJP's anti-people policies and they are waiting for appropriate time to teach a befitting lesson to it.

Sailajanath along with PCC working president N Tulasi Reddy participated in a demo protest against hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that despite there was possibility of regulating the prices of diesel at Rs 40 and petrol at Rs 45, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take enough measures in this regard. He said that people were feeling insecure in NDA rule. He also criticised YSRCP government for maintaining stoic silence on the issue.

Tulasi Reddy warned of intensifying the agitation if the Centre fails to rollback the hiked prices. DCC president N Srinivasulu, party leaders Vishnupreetham Reddy, Syamala Devi, Lavanya and others were present.