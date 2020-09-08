Peoples organisations sought for action against landlords

Tirupati: CPM and its affiliated people's organizations sought action against the landlords in connection with a brutal attack on daltith family in Mambedu village of Veduru Kuppam Mandal in Chittoor District.

On Tuesday, A round table conference was held by the AP agriculture workers union and dalith associations. In the meeting, Kulavivaksh Vyathireka Porata Samithi (KVPS) AP state president K Subramanyam demanded that to book SC, ST atrocities act on Menambedu landlords who brutally attacked and humiliated the dalith Rajendra and his family ladies.

CITU District Secretary Kandarapu Murali demanded the police to lodge a criminal case immediately against the culprits. AP agricultural workers union District Secretary V Nagaraju sought for District Collector involvement to do justice for the victim's dalith family.

In the meeting Dyfi Secretary S Jayachandra, SFI Secretary Madav Krishan also participated.