People’s welfare top priority for NDA govt in State

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that Sakshi Media was benefited by Rs 403 crore in the name of advertisements with irregular GOs introduced by previousYSRCP regime and the State has suffered a lot due to such financial irregularities.

The Minister went door-to-door at Annavaram village in Nuzvid mandal on Thursday and distributed NTR Bharosa pensions.

In a programme organised on this occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that the previous government had ensured Sakshi Media alone secured Rs 403 crore while the rest of all other newspapers received Rs 488 crore in the form of advertisements.

He said that due to the irresponsible rule of the previous government, the development of the State has been delayed for another 15 years. In such a situation, the people recognised Chandrababu Naidu as a capable leader to bring the State on the path of development and gave a historic victory to TDP.

Considering the trust placed in them by the people as a responsibility, the NDA government is working with the sole aim of people’s welfare. They will work tirelessly to make the hopes and aspirations of the people come true. He said that the previous government had destroyed the state with debts of Rs 11 lakh crore. It had spent Rs 2.70 lakh crore on welfare and it remained a mystery as to what happened with the remaining Rs 8 lakh crore.