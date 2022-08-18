Permanent Lok Adalat in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat for Public Utility Services (PLAPUS) G Vallabha Naidu said a Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) was set up in the premises of the District Court in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said the PLA is empowered to settle disputes up to worth Rs 1 crore. He mentioned that the disputes arising in the matter of services can be settled, including electricity, water supply, cable, postal, telephone services, sanitation, public welfare services, etc., Similarly, disputes related to hospitals, dispensaries, insurance, banks and other financial transactions could be resolved, he added.

Further, Vallabha Naidu stated that the PLA has no power to deal with criminal cases. The chairman of PLAPUS said the clients can approach without paying any court fee and clarified that the judgment given by the PLA is the final judgment and there is no appeal against the judgment.