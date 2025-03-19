Permissions for 41 industries given through single window

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi said that permissions have been granted to 41 aspiring entrepreneurs to set up industries in the district.

A meeting of the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee and the District Industrial Security Committee was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Collector Vetri Selvi.

Speaking at the meeting, she said that the state government is giving top priority to industrial development.

Following the government’s priority, the applications of aspiring entrepreneurs who have applied for setting up industries are being examined. Permissions are being granted to the existing applications within the stipulated time through the single window scheme as per the rules.

She said that Rs 1.68 crore has been granted as incentives to 13 industries following the industrial development policy. The authorities should take steps to further increase digital marketing of various industrial products in the district through online.

Collector Vetri Selvi has ordered officials to register cases against industries that do not follow safety rules in the district.

Safety is the top priority for workers working in industries. In the last two months, deaths have occurred due to accidents in industries in the district and some workers have been injured. It is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that such situations do not recur in the district.

The collector asked the Inspector of Factories and District Fire Department officials to examine safety aspects in all industries in the district, issue show-cause notices to industry owners who do not follow the rules and register cases.

The officials should monitor that a ‘mock drill’ is conducted every year in all industries on the steps to be taken in emergency situations during accidents. The officials and the trade unions should also regularly review the safety measures in industries for workers during emergencies.

District Industries Centre General Manager Subrahmanyeshwara Rao, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Horticulture DD Rammohan, LDM Niladri, Labour Department Deputy Commissioner P Srinivas, Pollution Control Board EE Venkateswara Rao, Inspector of Factories Srinivasa Rao, officials of various departments and industry representatives were present.