Perni Nani says TDP & State BJP pursuing backstabbing politics

Machilipatnam: Minister for Transport, Information and Cinematography Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) came down heavily on the TDP and BJP for their backstabbing politics.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Minister Perni Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in the State. "The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to do justice to the State and the Central committee prepared an agenda for the meeting on February 17 including the Special Category Status to AP," the Minister recalled.

He lambasted BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao holding him responsible for removing the Special Category Status issue from the agenda stating that it would be favourable to the YSRCP. "Under the guidance of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Narasimha Rao did this heinous act," he alleged.

The Minister asked the BJP leaders GVL and BJP State president Somu Veerraju whether the BJP stated in its 2014 election manifesto that special status would be accorded to the AP or not. He asked them whether they would stick to that promise or not. He also asked them whether they are interested to get special status to AP or not.

The Minister held the TDP responsible for giving away the special status for a special package.

Perni Nani pointed out that several States across the country are enjoying the fruits of special status but the State BJP leaders and the TDP were not interested in the Centre providing the same benefit to the State.