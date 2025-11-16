Personal hygiene vital for individual well-being: Commissioner

Vijayawada: Persona hygiene is vital for individual well-being, while social hygiene plays a key role in the development of society, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) In-charge Commissioner Dr D Chandrasekhar. As part of the Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra programme, a large-scale awareness event was held at Vambay Colony on Saturday. During the programme, doctors demonstrated the correct handwashing method to students and women. Saplings were planted to promote environmental protection, and a rally was organised to spread hygiene awareness among residents. Addressing the participants, Dr Chandrasekhar stressed the need for adopting hygienic practices in daily life, especially proper handwashing.

He explained that washing hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the toilet is essential to prevent harmful infections. He urged citizens to make personal cleanliness a habit to safeguard their health. The Commissioner noted that the State Government has been implementing monthly public welfare initiatives as per the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and this month’s focus is on personal and social hygiene. “We are creating awareness on individual hygiene while simultaneously strengthening community-level cleanliness,” he said.

VMC Local Corporator Kanchi Durga, Zonal Commissioner K Prabhudas, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Babu Srinivasan, Assistant City Planner Rambabu, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr B Somasekhar Reddy, and several staff members actively took part in the event.