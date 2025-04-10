Live
Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
Highlights
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Largen umber of petitions poured in during the special grievance day organised at Penukonda camp office on Wednesday by BC Welfare Minister S Savitha. The event reflected widespread discontent and unresolved issues faced by public during the last five years of YSRCP rule. People from various panchayats under Penukonda mandal submitted their grievances to the Minister.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Savitha said that all petitions are being registered under Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and assured that the resolution process will be closely monitored until completion.
RDO Anand Rao and officials from all departments were present.
