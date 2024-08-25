Pharma stakeholders told to work on safety SoPs

Anakapalli : The State Government on Saturday directed all the industries in the SEZs in Anakapalli particularly the pharma units to put in place SoPs and go in for regular safety audit or face action.

Following the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to see that accidents like the one that took place in Escientia Advanced Private Limited where 17 people lost their lives do not recur, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a meeting with all the stake-holders, industrial associations and officers in Anakapalli.

She made it clear that it would now be mandatory to conduct regular safety audits, provide safety kits to its employees, and conduct regular onsite mock drills in disaster management to minimise risk in case of any accident. She also told the officials that if they fail to conduct regular inspections of these units and submit proper reports, they would have to face stringent action. She said the companies should give proper training to those who are working in key areas so that they can effectively handle any leak of chemical vapour or any other such emergency. The units should have foam and other fire fighting equipment in working condition to meet any contingency.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also issued instructions to the Pollution Control Board to play a proactive role and ensure that proper safety measures were taken.

Later addressing the media, Vangalapudi Anitha rebutted the criticism of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that no minister or officials had reached the site of the accident in time, she said it would be better Jagan also watches other TV channels not just Sakshi. The District Collector, SP, NDRF teams and other officials were at the spot within one hour of the accident and she reached Visakhapatnam by midnight from Vijayawada and monitored the situation till next day. Even ex gratia was handed over within 24 hours, she added.

As far as accident victims, who are undergoing treatment in the hospitals, are concerned, Anitha reiterated that they are being monitored closely. A case has been registered against the management for their negligence in following safety norms.

Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh said, “If companies follow SoPs strictly, gruesome accidents can be prevented. There is a need to adopt the latest technology. Awareness should be created among communities and workers to handle emergency situations.”