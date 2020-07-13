Photo journalist dies of Covid in Tirupati

Tirupati: The dreaded coronavirus has claimed the life of a journalist in Tirupati on Sunday. A cameraman working in CVR news channel M Parthasarathy (45) died of Covid on Sunday evening.



He was admitted to SVIMS state Covid hospital on Saturday evening with severe symptoms of Covid. He is survived by wife and two children.

This is said to be the first journalists's death in Andhra Pradesh. Several journalist associations have condoled the death of Sarathy.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani, APIIC Chairperson and Nagari MLA RK Roja, TUDA Chairman C Bhaskar Reddy, MPs P Mithun Reddy, B Durga Prasada Rao, N Reddeppa, MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, Joint Collectors D Markandeyulu, VR Chandramouli and V Veerabrahmam have expressed their grief over the death of the journalist.

They advised the media to be more vigilant while discharging their duties by taking all precautions.

Journalists should think of their families first and should be mentally strong. They expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.