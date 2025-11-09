Pilgrim feedback mechanisms reviewed

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Saturday reviewed pilgrim feedback received on various amenities given by TTD, at a meeting at SPRH meeting hall. Heads of various TTD departments participated in the meeting.

The Additional EO reviewed on October month feedback gathered through various platforms including IVRS, WhatsApp and physical survey by Srivari Sevaks, which included queue line management, Annaprasadam, Sanitation, signage boards, Kalyanakatta, luggage and laddu counter, coconut and Agarbatti stalls and many other issues.

After going through the feedback in detail, the Additional EO instructed the heads of the respective departments to make necessary amendments wherever possible as suggested by devotees.

The officials were told to regularly inspect shops along both footpaths and check prices of goods, maintenance of toilets, drinking water facilities; to put a check on high prices collected by private taxi drivers; to control prices of eatables in Tirumala hotels through periodical inspections and others.

Later Gopark Technology Private Limited representative presented a PPP on parking solutions in Tirumala through a smart traffic and management plan that includes pre booking parking spaces, identifying designated parking zones etc. and decongest traffic enabling hassle-free movement of devotees in the Hill Town by developing a Parking App.