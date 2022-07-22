Pingali Venkaiah's daughter passes away, YS Jagan expresses condolences

Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, daughter of the designer of the national flag, Pingali Venkaiah, passed away. She breathed her last at her home in Macharla, Palnadu district on Thursday afternoon. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan, Government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, former minister Pattipati Pulla Rao and leaders expressed their condolences on the death of Sita Mahalakshmi.



On the occasion of the completion of 75 years since the creation of the national flag, on March 12 last year, Chief Minister YS Jagan went to Macharla and honoured Sita Mahalakshmi and handed over a check of Rs.75 lakh on behalf of the government. As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sita Mahalakshmi is scheduled to be felicitated on the 2nd of next month. But in the meantime she passed away.

Seethamahalakshmi's husband was Ugranarasimha. She has six children and one of them is Narasimha who worked as a teacher and retired and is staying in Macharla. Narasimha wrote a book on the history of his grandfather Pingali Venkaiah. The experiences of the independence period were learned through the mother and incorporated in the book.