Pink toilet opened in Kakinada

MP Vanga Geetha inaugurating pink toilets at Ramraopet in Kakinada on Sunday
MP Vanga Geetha inaugurating pink toilets at Ramraopet in Kakinada on Sunday

Highlights

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha stated that for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set up pink toilets for the convenience of both mother and child with full facilities.

MP Geetha, City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inaugurated the pink toilets at Ramaraopet on Sunday.

The first of its kind facility also has vending machines for sanitary napkins, incinerator facilities and a feeding area for breastfeeding mothers.

MP Geetha said that the toilet has a vending machine for sanitary napkins and the napkins are available at the rate of Rs 5 each. Women face a lot of inconvenience when it comes to finding a toilet in the smart city. To solve this, the KMC officials have set up pink toilets in the smart city.

