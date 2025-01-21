Pioneering robotic surgery performed at Care Hospitals

Visakhapatnam: Officials from the Care Hospitals at Arilova said that their team achieved a pioneering feat in robotic surgery with the successful completion of the first ever robotic proctocolectomy performed in Andhra Pradesh.

A 25-year-old male patient suffering from acute severe ulcerative colitis underwent this transformative five-hour long procedure. Unlike conventional surgeries that often require opening abdominal intervention, this groundbreaking robotic technique delivered an unparalleled minimally invasive solution, setting a new global benchmark in surgical care. Speaking about the patient’s journey and the procedure, Dr Biswabasu Das, surgical gastroenterologist and robotic surgeon, said, “The patient battled with the debilitating condition for three years with chronic rectal bleeding, anemia, and dependency on steroids. Leveraging robotic surgery, the team at the hospital achieved exceptional precision, reduced recovery time, minimal scarring and better postoperative outcomes.”

The patient expressed gratitude for the care received at the hospital. Highlighting the achievement, Mayukh Chaudhuri, COO of the hospital, added, “This procedure showcases the transformative capabilities of robotic technology in addressing complex surgical challenges.”