Piriya Vijaya to be Srikakulam ZP chairperson

Srikakulam: Suspense over Zilla Parishath (ZP) chairperson ended in the district on Thursday with the selection of Kaviti ZPTC Piriya Vijaya for the post. YSRCP high command zeroed in on her name ahead of election on September 25.

The ruling party won all the 37 ZPTCs which makes election of ZP chairperson a formality. Piriya Vijaya is wife of YSRCP Itchapuram Assembly constituency in-charge Piriya Sai Raj. Sai Raj lost to TDP candidate Dr Bendalam Ashok with narrow margin due to internal rifts within the YSRCP during 2019 elections.

Taking note of Sai Raj's hard work for the party, the YSRCP leadership selected his wife to the ZP chief post. Sai Raj belongs to Kalinga caste (BC-A) and his wife, Vijaya, belongs to Surya Balija caste (BC-D). She hails from Tenali in the Guntur district.

