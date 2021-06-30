Plans afoot to boost tourism: AP Tourism Authority

Amaravati: AP Tourism Authority CEO AP Tourism Development Corporation MD S Satyanarayana said the state government is taking steps to strengthen the tourism sector in the state which has abundant tourism potential.

During a review meeting through videoconference with all 13 district tourism officers (DTO's) at Harita Berm Park here on Tuesday, the MD said the objective of the meeting was to summarise the status of tourism projects in the state.

He said last year, TDC launched Tourism Trade Registration and Facilitation Guidelines 2020 to facilitate the development of tourism trade and to enhance the quality of tourism services in the state.

The objective of introducing guidelines is to encourage tourism service standards, seamless growth of tourism and facilitate tourism investments in the state. Satyanarayana said the APTDC urged all the tour operators, hoteliers and restaurant chains to register with AP Tourism through trade registration and appointed district tourism officer as the nodal officer to create awareness and encourage tour operators, hoteliers and restaurant chains to get register in their respective Districts.

He said the registration is mandatory for the stakeholders related to tourism sector. It is a prerequisite for tourism service providers to be eligible for any Government sponsored initiatives, incentives, subsidies, schemes, etc. The registration process is completely online and very easy and intuitive. He said the guidelines are available in the tourism website (www.aptourism.gov.in) including registration details. Stakeholders providing tourism services in the State can avail this facility.