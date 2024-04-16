Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari

In a bid to address the issue of unemployment in Gannavaram, Yarlagadda Venkatarao's wife, Gnaneshwari, has assured residents that efforts are being made to bring IT companies to the area. This announcement was made during an election campaign held in Hanuman Nagar of Bapulapadu village, where Gnaneshwari, along with Janasena and BJP leaders, distributed election promises and outlined the Super Six Plans proposed by her husband for the development of Gannavaram.

Gnaneshwari highlighted that Venkatrao has already initiated steps to attract IT companies to Gannavaram, with several organizations showing interest in establishing their presence in the region. She also emphasized the importance of creating a peaceful environment in Gannavaram and ensuring adequate security for the residents. Additionally, plans are in place to convert the Brahmalingaiah pond into a reservoir to address irrigation water issues faced by local farmers.

Encouraging voters to support Venkatrav and the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections, Gnaneshwari expressed confidence in his ability to lead Gannavaram towards prosperity. With the promise of bringing IT companies to the area and addressing crucial developmental challenges, the residents of Gannavaram are hopeful for a brighter future under their leadership.