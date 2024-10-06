Live
Play pro-active role in improving service to pilgrims: TTD EO
TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting in Brahmotsavam Cell opposite Rambhageecha 1 in Tirumala on Saturday.
Tirumala : TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting in Brahmotsavam Cell opposite Rambhageecha 1 in Tirumala on Saturday. Appreciating the team work officers for making Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit a success, he asked the heads of all departments to play a pro-active role in improving services to pilgrims.
The EO insisted on a checklist for each and every activity and a proper feedback mechanism from pilgrims plays a major role for the betterment of administration. Later, he received feedback from all the eight sectoral officers and instructed all the officials to execute their work with role clarity. He directed the officers concerned to verify the tariffs and cleanliness in eateries, prices charged by taxis and take action of found violated.
JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Satyanarayana and other heads of various departments were also present.