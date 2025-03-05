Live
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
- Second trial incineration of Union Carbide's waste to begin today
- LG, CM kick off plantation drive at Bhalswa landfill site
- Telangana: Intermediate Public Exams Kick Off with 4.88 Lakh Students
- Telecom gear major Nokia exporting up to 70 pc of its production from India
- 5 injured in firing between rival groups in Jyoti Nagar
- Bengal school job case: Candidates got jobs after submitting blank answer sheets
- High Court grants bail to Christian in ED case
Just In
Plea for Ayush hospital in Nandigama
Vijayawada: Representatives of civil society organisations and religions associations submitted a representation to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on...
Vijayawada: Representatives of civil society organisations and religions associations submitted a representation to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday requesting the latter to speak to the government and help them to get a 25-bed Ayush research hospital in Nandigama.
Vasireddy Prasad, President of the Ex-Servicemen’s Association, former AYUSH medical officer Dr Kapa Bhanu Prasad, former principal of KVR College Vasireddy Satyanarayana Prasad, and President of the Pensioners’ Association P Umamaheshwara Gupta met the Vijayawada MP and requested the latter to help to get the Ayush research hospital.
They requested that the AYUSH medical systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha and the Buddhist medical system Sowarigpa are very useful to the residents of Nandigama.
The MP has assured to speak to the health minister and the officials to get a research hospital.