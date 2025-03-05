Plea for Ayush hospital in Nandigama

Vijayawada: Representatives of civil society organisations and religions associations submitted a representation to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday requesting the latter to speak to the government and help them to get a 25-bed Ayush research hospital in Nandigama.

Vasireddy Prasad, President of the Ex-Servicemen’s Association, former AYUSH medical officer Dr Kapa Bhanu Prasad, former principal of KVR College Vasireddy Satyanarayana Prasad, and President of the Pensioners’ Association P Umamaheshwara Gupta met the Vijayawada MP and requested the latter to help to get the Ayush research hospital.

They requested that the AYUSH medical systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha and the Buddhist medical system Sowarigpa are very useful to the residents of Nandigama.

The MP has assured to speak to the health minister and the officials to get a research hospital.