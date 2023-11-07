Plea to reduce TCS on overseas tourism

Vijayawada: A delegation from Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) called on Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for AP and Telangana Mitali Madhusmita and other Income Tax officials at the Income Tax Office here on Monday.



The AP Chambers brought to the notice of the IT officials a few issues faced by taxpayers. They recalled that even though the submissions and explanations are filed on portal through Faceless Appeals Scheme, 2020, fresh notices are being issued on the same issues. There is no time fixed to respond on the explanation filed resulting in refunds being held up in most cases. The Chambers suggested to the appellate authorities to consider the submissions and explanations already filed on the portal before issuing notices.

The AP Chambers also stated that for opening a file or issuing a notice, timelines are defined as six years. But once a file is opened, there is no timeline for closure of the same and the department can pursue it even after six years. The Chambers suggested that once a notice is served, the final order may be given within a specified time period.

Referring to the Tax Collected at Source on overseas tourism they stated that the Centre should consider lowering TCS on overseas tour packages to increase outbound tourism. AP Chambers requested the Centre to consider the reduction of the TCS percentage to 2.5 per cent as it will attract more people to book through Indian tour operators.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao, general secretary B Raja Sekhar, treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu, former presidents M Murali Krishna and president KVS Prakash Rao, former general secretary Chukkapalli Ramakrishna Prasad and director Parvataneni Ravi Kumar were among the delegation that met the officials.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Hyderabad) KVN Charya, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Vijayawada) Varinder Mehta, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) (Vijayawada) Sunita Billa, PCIT MSVM Prasad, B Srinivasa Rao, CIT (Appeals) and Saka Naresh, (CIT-TDS) were also present in

the meeting.