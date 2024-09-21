PM awards presented to Dr Ambedkar Global Law Institute students

Tirupati: On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, PM Awards were presented to the meritorious students of Dr Ambedkar Global Law Institute in Tirupati on Friday.

The awards were conferred by Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who is an alumnus of the institute (1995-96). In his address, the Minister emphasised the importance of students mastering various branches of law, including Space Law, as global space exploration is expanding. He praised India’s rapid development under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and projected India as the world’s leading economy by 2047.

He also highlighted renaming and amendments of key British-era laws, now reflecting modern Indian needs.

Other distinguished guests included College Chairman Dr R Thippa Reddy, All India Telugu Students & Youth Association president Pantathala Suresh, BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas. The event concluded with a felicitation of Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.