PM flags off second Secunderabad Vizag Vande Bharat Express

Eluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam on Tuesday through video conference from Ahmedabad in Gujarat along with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains as well as Extension of four existing Vande Bharat trains. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 1, 06, 000 crore. In Vijayawada Division, three upgraded Goods Sheds at Tanuku, Bikkavolu, and Eluru and 67 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls along with Gudur–Bitragunta third line, Bitragunta – Karavadi – Chirala third line and Vijayawada bypass line are dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister through Video Conferencing.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer took part in the programme in Eluru. R Dhananjayulu, Additional General Manager of South Central Railway welcomed the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhananjayulu stated that South Central Railway has taken up various projects which include 193 One Station One Product Units (OSOP), nine PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, 11 Goods Sheds, two Jan Aushadi Kendras, 14 Double Line, Third Line, Gauge Conversion and Bypass Lines and three Rail Coach Restaurants.

Member of Rajya Sabha Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and Vanka Ravindranath, Member of Legislative Council attended the event at Eluru. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil and senior railway officials took part in the event.

The Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam received a grand welcome at Vijayawada Railway station. School Children were dressed up in the attire of iconic freedom fighters to greet the nation's heart throb including cultural performers. Simultaneously, functions were also held at other 18 other locations including Tanuku, Bikkavolu, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Kakinada Town, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Kaikaluru, Tadepalligudem, Tenali, Bapatla, Singarayakonda, Bitragunta, Kavali, Narasapur, Gudivada and Machilipatnam.