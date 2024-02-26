PM INAUGURATES Food Testing Lab

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory set up in Visakhapatnam to the nation.

The inauguration ceremony of the laboratory was held at the regional public health laboratory in the local ENT hospital premises in a virtual manner from Rajkot of Gujarat.

District collector A Mallikarjuna participated in the programme organised in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the microbiology lab was set up at a cost of Rs 4.77 crore. He praised that this lab is like the heart of the state.It was explained that along with Visakhapatnam, facilities have been set up to collect samples of food and fresh water and conduct a large number of tests in case of diarrhea and other diseases.

He said that the state government is going to recruit 80 staff in the

laboratory soon. Director of IPM Purnachandra Rao, NHM DD Ganapathi Rao, APMSIDC EE Achchennaidu, Food Control Officer Nanda, DMHO P Jagdeswara Rao, other officers, staff and students participated in the ceremony.