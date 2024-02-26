  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

PM INAUGURATES Food Testing Lab

Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory set up in Visakhapatnam
x

Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory set up in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory set up in Visakhapatnam to the nation.

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the Microbiology Food Testing Laboratory set up in Visakhapatnam to the nation.

The inauguration ceremony of the laboratory was held at the regional public health laboratory in the local ENT hospital premises in a virtual manner from Rajkot of Gujarat.

District collector A Mallikarjuna participated in the programme organised in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the microbiology lab was set up at a cost of Rs 4.77 crore. He praised that this lab is like the heart of the state.It was explained that along with Visakhapatnam, facilities have been set up to collect samples of food and fresh water and conduct a large number of tests in case of diarrhea and other diseases.

He said that the state government is going to recruit 80 staff in the

laboratory soon. Director of IPM Purnachandra Rao, NHM DD Ganapathi Rao, APMSIDC EE Achchennaidu, Food Control Officer Nanda, DMHO P Jagdeswara Rao, other officers, staff and students participated in the ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X