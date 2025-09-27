PM Modi Launches BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network in Odisha, CM Naidu praises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated BSNL’s homegrown 4G network, marking a significant development in the telecommunications sector. The virtual event took place from Jharsuguda in Odisha, with an impressive rollout of 97,500 towers across the nation.

Participating in the programme from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi’s leadership and emphasized the country's ongoing struggle for visionary governance. He described Modi as the leader India needs at this crucial moment, echoing sentiments of past leaders, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom he hailed as a distinguished statesman.

During his address, Naidu highlighted BSNL's strength as an organisation committed to delivering quality services. He praised India’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the country supplied vaccines to over 100 nations. He stated, “India is moving forward in development. No one can stop it.”

Naidu elaborated on the transformative potential of smartphones, citing that 730 services are now accessible through WhatsApp governance. He expressed optimism that the advent of 4G technology will facilitate remarkable advancements, stating, “Once 4G technology comes, nothing is impossible.” He further remarked on the rapid pace of technological change and envisioned a future where India leads in global tech innovations.

The Chief Minister announced ambitious plans for technological initiatives in Space City and mentioned that Amaravati could become a hub for advanced projects, including a quantum mission and a green hydrogen valley. He expressed confidence that by 2047, India would excel in both corporate and public services, underscoring the necessity of prioritising innovation to achieve this goal.