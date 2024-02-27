PM Modi lays foundation for upgradation of Pakala, Srikalahasti rly stations

Tirupati: Marking another major milestone in the transformative growth story underway in Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid foundation stones virtually for the upgradation works of Pakala and Srikalahasti railway stations in Tirupati district, at a cost of Rs 19.07 crore. Along with these two stations, he laid stones for 5,546 Amrit stations and inaugurated or laid foundation stones for 1,500 road over bridges and road under bridges.

Pakala and Srikalahasti railway stations are important stations in Tirupati district, which have been taken up under Amrit Station Scheme with a view to fulfill requirements of the ever-increasing demands of rail users. Over the years, the stations have seen a significant increase in passenger footfalls and handling of trains.

Accordingly, Pakala and Srikalahasti railway stations are being taken up for development at a cost of Rs 7.28 crore and Rs 11.79 crore respectively. As part of it, a long-term master plan has been prepared envisaging development of facades and aesthetically pleasing entrance porches. Betterment of station approaches to ensure smooth access by widening of roads. Properly designed signages, dedicated pedestrian pathways, well planned parking areas, improved lighting etc.

Creation of landscaping, green patches, preference to local art and culture to create a pleasant experience for the rail users, earmarking stalls for ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, enabling second entry for station building and circulating area as per the feasibility and construction of high-level platforms and adequate platform shelters among other facilities will also be provided. The PM also inaugurated RUB at level crossing 100 at Agricultural University College between Chandragiri and Tirupati railway station.