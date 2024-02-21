PM Modi lays foundation stone for permanent buildings of IIT, IIITDM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various institutions across the country during a virtual ceremony. Chief Minister Y. Jagan Mohan Reddy was present virtually from the camp office in Tadepalli for the event.

During the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent buildings of IIM in Visakhapatnam and virtually inaugurated the permanent buildings of IIT in Tirupati, IISER in Tirupati, IIITDM in Kurnool, and IIIT in Sricity. These institutions were dedicated to the nation during the ceremony.

CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Chairman of Higher Education Council, and K. Hemachandra Reddy, along with other senior officials, participated in the event from the camp office.