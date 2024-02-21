Live
- One more aspirant seeks TDP ticket for Chittoor LS
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
- India should raise voice of farmers at Abu Dhabi
Just In
PM Modi lays foundation stone for permanent buildings of IIT, IIITDM
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various institutions across the country during a virtual ceremony. Chief...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various institutions across the country during a virtual ceremony. Chief Minister Y. Jagan Mohan Reddy was present virtually from the camp office in Tadepalli for the event.
During the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent buildings of IIM in Visakhapatnam and virtually inaugurated the permanent buildings of IIT in Tirupati, IISER in Tirupati, IIITDM in Kurnool, and IIIT in Sricity. These institutions were dedicated to the nation during the ceremony.
CS Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Chairman of Higher Education Council, and K. Hemachandra Reddy, along with other senior officials, participated in the event from the camp office.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS