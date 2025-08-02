PM Modi meets Trustees of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust

New Delhi/Puttaparthi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met the Trustees of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on Friday.

The delegation was led by Managing Trustee RJ Rathnakar and included Trustees Justice V Ramasubramanian, Ryuko Hira, SS Naganand, and Nimish Pandya, who is also the All India President of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (India).

They were accompanied by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines.

During the 30-minute meeting, Modi fondly recalled his cherished memories with Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The Trustees briefed the Prime Minister on the wide range of service and spiritual activities being planned as part of the upcoming Centenary Celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Prime Minister was extended a formal and heartfelt invitation to visit Prasanthi Nilayam and participate in the Centenary events.

In response, Modi graciously conveyed his willingness to visit Prasanthi Nilayam, seek the blessings of Swami, and join in the celebrations.