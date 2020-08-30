PM Modi showers praise on APs Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys at Mann ki Baat program

Domestic toymakers are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday. In particular, Modi in his speech mentioned the greatness of Etikoppaka and Kondapalli dolls of Visakhapatnam and lauded Etikoppaka artist CV Raju. With this, the difficulty of toy makers in Andhra Pradesh had come to light once again. Modi has been saying for years that the creativity of children playing with toys is increasing rather than importing them from abroad.

No art is found in foreign dolls while in the domestically made dolls, all our traditions, cultures are visible. He praised that Kondapalli toys in Krishna district and Yeti Koppaka dolls showcases. Modi recalled that there are many toy manufacturing clusters in the country and said that the dolls made in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, Chennapatnam in Karnataka, Kondapalli in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dubri in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh were impressing the world.